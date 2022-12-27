Scammers are taking advantage of would-be Instagram influencers by tricking them into buying overpriced products that allegedly support a charity. Instead of gaining followers and helping a good cause, the influencers end up losing money.
Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.
