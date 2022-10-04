If you want solar panels, be very careful when evaluating installation offers. Con artists use misleading sales tactics and outright lies to trick homeowners out of money and personal information. If you have received an offer for “free solar panels,” it’s likely a scam. Here is what you should know.
Better Business Bureau: Offer for free solar panels is likely a scam
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to look up a business, file a complaint, write a customer review, read tips and more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington Public Works director relieved of duties, city says
- Gift from state completes fundraising for Marshall baseball stadium
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged after child admitted to ER with burns
- Son of former Herd great returning to Huntington with Gardner-Webb
- Herd 1992 reunion has a family feel
- The Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark now open through Halloween season
- Milton parade kicks off W.Va. Pumpkin Festival
- Street-sweeping concerns voiced in Huntington
- Huntington councilwoman wears ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ attire amid abortion ban
- Defense highlights Herd’s 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before Gardner-Webb game
- Photos: Huntington vs. Riverside, football
- Photos: Marshall tennis team hosts Play with the Herd event
- Photos: Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2022 Member Trade Show
- Photos: Marshall football defeats Gardner-Webb 28-7
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
- Photos: "Recovery is Sweet" celebration
- Photos: Walk to End Epilepsy at Ritter Park
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: Heritage Farm Museum and Village Fall Festival