Business owners, con artists want to trick you into claiming tax credits that you are not eligible for. The Internal Revenue Service warns about scams revolving around the Employee Retention Credit, a tax credit for businesses that continued paying employees during the COVID-19 shutdowns or had a significant income decline during the eligibility period. While most eligible employers have already claimed this credit, unscrupulous companies are advertising ERC services to draw in businesses that are not eligible for the credit. What is in it for them? As always, scammers hope to get their hands on your personally identifiable information for identity theft. In some cases, they may charge you for dishonest services. Your best line of defense is to get to know the scam so that you can spot it first.

How the scam works

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401.

