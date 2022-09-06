Scams are designed to either steal your money or steal your identity to steal your money later. Scammers have all kinds of techniques to collect personally identifiable information (PII). Once they have it, they can effectively become you, using your identity to open accounts, file taxes, or obtain medical coverage.
Better Business Bureau Tips: How to spot and avoid identity theft
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401 to file a complaint, read tips and more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Herbert Hoover girls soccer player killed in car crash
- Nucor gives update on West Virginia steel mill project
- Herd thunders past Norfolk State 55-3
- Marshall releases depth chart for season opener
- Herd fans return to tailgating as football season kicks off
- Members of iconic Marshall football teams take forever seat at Keith-Albee
- Coalfield Development-led group gets $62.8M in federal funds
- Ironton rallies past Fairland 34-13
- Scarbro to help lead Marshall University’s government relations
- Huntington High School librarian is keeper of school history
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before season opener against Norfolk State
- Photos: Marshall defeats Norfolk State, 55-3, in season opener
- Photos: Hawaiian Luau at Harris Riverfront
- Photos: High school football, Huntington vs. South Charleston
- Photos: Rally for Recovery
- Photos: Keith-Albee honors Marshall plane crash victims, Young Thundering Herd
- Photos: Fairland vs. Ironton, high school football
- Photos: 12th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Mountwest Community and Technical College Culinary Arts Program
- Photos: Motorists flock to Cruise Avenue