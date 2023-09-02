Lynne and Barry Taylor of Wiltshire Boulevard in Huntington were presented the Beverly Hills Garden Club Yard of the Month award for August by club members Cindy Cannon and Karen Veazey. The Taylor’s yard is an amazing feast for the eyes with a variety of colorful flowers all around their home. Pictured is Lynne Taylor on her home’s patio.
Lynne and Barry Taylor’s garden on Wiltshire Boulevard in Huntington is “an amazing feast for the eyes with a variety of colorful flowers all around their home,” according to the Beverly Hills Garden Club, which named their property Yard of the Month for August.
Lynne and Barry Taylor of Wiltshire Boulevard in Huntington were presented the Beverly Hills Garden Club Yard of the Month award for August by club members Cindy Cannon and Karen Veazey. The Taylor’s yard is an amazing feast for the eyes with a variety of colorful flowers all around their home. Pictured is Lynne Taylor on her home’s patio.
Submitted photo
Lynne and Barry Taylor’s garden on Wiltshire Boulevard in Huntington is “an amazing feast for the eyes with a variety of colorful flowers all around their home,” according to the Beverly Hills Garden Club, which named their property Yard of the Month for August.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.