HUNTINGTON — The 14th annual Bid For Kids' Sake silent and live auctions to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State will be at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Bellefonte Country Club. Honorary chairs of the event are David and Krisie Thompson and Mike and Francie Graese.
The silent and live auction will feature items such as a Florida condo stay, two Myrtle Beach condo trips, Gatlinburg trip, sports memorabilia, themed baskets, jewelry, tickets to special events and more.
Admittance is $20 per person or $30 for two. John Elam will serve as auctioneer. All proceeds will benefit the local agency to go directly toward mentoring services for children facing adversity. For more information call 606-329-8799 or 304-522-2191.