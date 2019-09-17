KENOVA - On Sept. 29, the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, under the direction of Bill Galloway, will present its annual "Big Band" concert. The fun will begin at 2 p.m. at the gazebo in the Kenova Towne Square, located at 15th and Chestnut streets in Kenova.

Attendees and fans of big band music will recognize the sounds of the likes of Benny Goodman, Guy Lombardo, Artie Shaw and others.

Some seating is available, or lawn chairs are permitted. For more information, contact Nancy Price at 304-453-6814 or via email at nprice1212@gmail.com.

