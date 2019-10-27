HUNTINGTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State has tax credits remaining from the award of $24,250 from the WV Neighborhood Investment Program.
Tax credits differ from tax deductions. Individuals and businesses who contribute to NIP organizations are eligible to receive up to 50% of the contributed amount in the form of West Virginia state tax credits. Donors may use the credits to reduce West Virginia personal income tax, and West Virginia corporate net income tax. The amount of the credit received reduces the contribution deduction at the Federal level if the donor is itemizing his/her deductions.
The minimum contribution is $500 for which contributor receive $250 in tax credits; for a contribution of $1,000 a contributor receives $500 in tax credits and so forth. Those interested may contact the office at 304-522-2191.
Big Brothers Big Sisters serves children facing adversity through the guidance and friendship of volunteer mentors in Community Based and School-Based Mentoring Programming.