HUNTINGTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State has tax credits remaining from the award of $24,000 from the West Virginia Neighborhood Investment Program. Tax credits differ from tax deductions.
Individuals and businesses that contribute to NIP organizations are eligible to receive up to 50% of the contributed amount in the form of West Virginia state tax credits. Donors may use the credits to reduce West Virginia personal income tax and West Virginia corporate net income tax. The amount of the credit received reduces the contribution deduction at the federal level if the donor is itemizing his/her deductions.
The minimum contribution is $500, for which the contributor receives $250 in tax credits; for a contribution of $1,000, a contributor receives $500 in tax credits, and so forth. Those interested may contact the office at 304-522-2191 or email Robin Creasy.