HUNTINGTON — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State is seeking teams to participate in the 34th Annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake to benefit children in the community. The event, set for May 17, will be held at Strike Zone Bowling Center in Huntington.
Teams of 4-5 people can bowl for $500. Lane sponsorship is available for $200, or individuals can bowl for $125.
All participants will receive a T-shirt and be eligible for door prizes.
Executive Director Stephanie Hurley Collier said the event, back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, is a great teambuilding and networking opportunity for local businesses and groups, all while supporting a great cause. All funds stay in the Tri-State area to serve children through School-Based and Community Based Programs, she said.
