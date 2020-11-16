HUNTINGTON — The 40th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Tree Sale begins Saturday, Nov. 28, and will continue until all trees are sold. Volunteers are still needed to make the event a successful fundraiser.
“In this unprecedented year, we are following recommended guidelines to protect the health of our volunteers and the community during this sale,” said Robin Creasy, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, in a news release. “We are also offering a contact-free checkout process and are now accepting credit and debit cards, PayPal and Venmo at all locations.”
All trees are freshly cut and are shipped from Floyd County, Virginia. Selections include White Pine, Scotch Pine, Concolor Fir, Leyland Cypress and Fraser Fir. Fraser Fir wreaths will also be available.
This is the group’s largest fundraiser of the year. All funds stay locally to help Big Brothers Big Sisters serve at-risk children in the community.
Sale locations are HIMG on U.S. 60 East and the corner of 6th Avenue and 1st Street in Huntington, as well as the Ashland Tennis Center and the corner of 13th Street and Oakview Road in Ashland.
Hours are weekdays from noon to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The organization still needs volunteers for the sale. If any small family/friend groups of three to four people would like to volunteer for a shift, call the event coordinator at 304-360-1356. Masks will be required and provided.
For additional information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, call 304-522-2191 or visit www.bbbstristate.org.