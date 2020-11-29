HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities has announced the recipients of the 2020 Big Cover Up awards.
The Big Cover Up started nearly 20 years ago as a partnership between United Way of the River Cities (UWRC) and Advantage Toyota. Local schools in Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, were invited to apply for this match-based grant program to help fund a school project.
“The project had to be student-led, sponsored by a school club or organization, and have faculty oversight,” says Rachel Houston, director of community impact at UWRC. “The project also had to involve fundraising by the students — grant dollars awarded are added to dollars raised by the students. These funds are used by the students to purchase items for other students.”
Projects included coats, hats, gloves, scarves, boots or other items of clothing, items to stock school pantries (nonperishable foods, toiletries and hygiene supplies) and holiday gifts. Students selected who the projects will serve — some were designed to help children at feeder schools, while others want to provide for their peers at their own school.
“These projects certainly help meet the needs of students in our area who are lacking in warm clothes or other personal needs, but they also serve a very important function for the students who design and complete the projects: These young men and young women learn about the needs that exist in our community, and they learn they can take an active role in meeting some of those needs,” says Houston. “They become more sensitive to others around them and also come away from these experiences with a greater appreciation for what they themselves are lucky enough to have. It’s truly a win-win.”
The 2020 recipients of the Big Cover Up grants are:
- Huntington High School’s Operation Best organization and career awareness class in Cabell County, which received $1,200 to provide hoodies for HHS students and coats for Playmates Preschool students.
- Symmes Valley High School’s Student Council in Lawrence County, which received $2,000 to provide winter clothes and food to feeder elementary students.
- Fairland High School’s BETA Club in Lawrence County, which received $1,500 to provide clothes, coats and shoes to feeder elementary students.
- South Point High School’s Rho Kappa, Mu Alpha Theta and Student Council in Lawrence County, which received $2,000 to provide winter clothes and Christmas gifts to feeder elementary students.
- Dawson Bryant High School’s Mu Alpha Theta and Christian Youth Association in Lawrence County, which received $2,000 to provide coats, shoes, socks and winter attire to feeder elementary and Dawson Bryant students.
- Wahama High School’s community service class in Mason County, which received $1,000 to provide peanut butter and jelly items for meals to students at Wahama High School.
- Wayne Middle School’s BETA Club in Wayne County, which received $1,000 to help purchase items essential for winter with the school’s Angel Tree program, helping those in Wayne Middle School and Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation.
- Wayne Elementary School’s fifth-graders in Wayne County, which received $2,000 to purchase coats, boots and other winter items for other students.
- Wayne High School’s National Honor Society in Wayne County, which received $800 to help purchase winter clothing and toys for students at Wayne Elementary.
- Spring Valley High School’s softball team in Wayne County, which received $1,000 to purchase winter clothing for students at Spring Valley and feeder schools in Wayne.