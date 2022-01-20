HITS KEEP COMING: Luke Bryan’s “Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition)” continues to roll out the hits — “Up” is the latest track released from the project. Talking about his current single at country radio, Luke says, “‘Up’ is a song that really, it just checks all the boxes for a country song to me. It talks about what I love, what’s dear to me. It talks about my home. It talks about my faith, and the fact that the songwriters used a simple word, ‘Up,’ to create so many images is pretty special.” When it comes to the recently released music video for the song, Luke adds, “I could not be prouder, not only of the message of this song, but also how this video turned out. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as I have.”
INSPIRATION: Brett Eldredge woke up in the middle of the night to write his new song “Want That Back.” Brett shares, “I woke up at 3:33 a.m. one night and was feeling the weight of everything going on in the world. From the pandemic, to the hate and the violence — all these different things made me crave the pure and simple parts of life that I miss. I was looking for comfort in these moments that I feel bring purpose into my life. It was just such a powerful feeling that overtook me, and I couldn’t go back to sleep until I wrote the whole chorus.” “Want That Back” is the second song Brett has released for his fans in the past several weeks. Right before the end of 2021, Brett shared the music video for “Holy Water.”
TOUR: First it was “The Comeback” for Zac Brown Band. Now, for 2022, they’re “Out In The Middle”! Zac Brown Band is heading out on the road starting in Greenville, South Carolina, on April 22. The 32-date tour will see the guys hitting 22 states, with two shows in Canada, over the eight-month run. The nearest stop is Aug. 13 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tour shares its name with Zac Brown Band’s new single “Out In The Middle.”
NEW SINGLE: Sam Hunt is climbing the country music airplay chart with his single “23.” Now fans can plan to see him perform it live as Sam’s released the round of his tour dates for 2022! Sam shared, “Can’t wait to hit the road this year, more shows to be announced!” For more info, head to SamHunt.com.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Best Thing Since Backroads” by Jake Owen; 2. “Till You Can’t” by Cody Johnson; 3. “23” by Sam Hunt; 4. “Son of A” by Dillion Carmichael; and 5. “Drunk” by Elle King and Miranda Lambert. This week’s “Boiling Under” song is “Baby Don’t” by Paige King Johnson.