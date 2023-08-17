9th STREET LIVE: Another edition of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s “9th Street Live’’ is this Friday, featuring Souls of the Wounded, starting at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in downtown Huntington. Next week is the annual Thundering Herd Rally Night with Madhouse. 9th Street Live wraps up for the year on Sept. 1 with Huntington Music and Arts Festival Night featuring Corduroy Brown and Tyler Hood.
SKAGGS ON TOP: Ricky Skaggs has much to celebrate these days — his recent sold-out show at Ryman Auditorium, an upcoming Christmas tour, and his 42nd wedding anniversary to his wife Sharon White, whom he calls Ms. Sharon. White is also a singer, and the couple care for her aging father, who helms the family band, The Whites. Skaggs chatted about his Ryman Auditorium show and his Christmas tour, but he got momentarily distracted when he heard his bride turn on their coffee maker on the morning of their anniversary. Skaggs laughs that more than four decades into their relationship, he still likes his wife “a lot.” “Forty-two years is a long time for folks to be married these days,” Skaggs said. “But, my mom and dad were married 60-some years before they passed. It can be done. We just have to work at it.” Ms. Sharon was there to watch Skaggs play for Bluegrass Nights at The Ryman, and there wasn’t an empty seat in the house. He talked to her from the stage and checked to ensure she was OK. Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder wowed the audience with songs including “Uncle Pen,” “Can’t Shake Jesus,” new song “Rockland Road,” and a medley tribute to bluegrass greats Jim & Jesse and the Osborne Brothers. Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne passed away within days of each other just before the show.
