OKTOBERFEST: Ninth Street Live is back for one last time for 2022 with the first Sam Adams 9th Street Live Oktoberfest from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Huntington. The event will feature music from the Full House Polka Players and Robot Charlie. There are also contests and games like a Stein-Hoisting Contest, a Pretzel-Eating Contest, a Best Beard Contest, Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest competition and more. Of course, there will be plenty of food and beer!
COLLABORATION: Darius Rucker appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to perform Bonnie Raitt’s classic “Something To Talk About” with Chapel Hart. Now Darius and the trio of female singers have their own song coming out. Darius recalls watching Chapel Hart’s golden-buzzer moment on AGT. “Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene.’” Talking about the new collaboration, Darius says, “I was recording ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices. I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.” “Ol’ Church Hymn” from Darius Rucker and Chapel Hart arrives next Friday, Sept. 30.
HONORING A LEGEND: Carrie Underwood’s adoration of Vince Gill extends to her entire family. The superstar posted a throwback video on Friday of herself and her husband, Mike Fisher, singing Gill’s classic “I Still Believe in You” to their son Jake when he was an infant. Jake, a tiny baby at the time, was crying on the bed. In an effort to soothe him, Fisher leans over him and begins to sing Gill’s classic. When Jake doesn’t calm, Underwood’s voice fills the room as the infant looks around. Underwood performed “Go Rest High on That Mountain” on “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill,” which aired last week. Other artists on the program included Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Sting, Ricky Skaggs, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs and more.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 requests this week on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. ”Nobody” by Blake Shelton; 2. ”Beer with Friends” by Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion; 3. ”Fell in Love in the Middle of a Back Road” by Austin Adkins; 4. ”Down Home” by Jimmie Allen; 5. ”Fall in Love” by Bailey Zimmerman; This week’s “bubbling under” song was ”Worth a Shot” by Elle King and Dierks Bentley.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
