OKTOBERFEST: Ninth Street Live is back for one last time for 2022 with the first Sam Adams 9th Street Live Oktoberfest from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Huntington. The event will feature music from the Full House Polka Players and Robot Charlie. There are also contests and games like a Stein-Hoisting Contest, a Pretzel-Eating Contest, a Best Beard Contest, Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest competition and more. Of course, there will be plenty of food and beer!

COLLABORATION: Darius Rucker appeared on “America’s Got Talent” to perform Bonnie Raitt’s classic “Something To Talk About” with Chapel Hart. Now Darius and the trio of female singers have their own song coming out. Darius recalls watching Chapel Hart’s golden-buzzer moment on AGT. “Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart’s original response to ‘Jolene.’” Talking about the new collaboration, Darius says, “I was recording ‘Ol’ Church Hymn’ at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices. I’m so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can’t wait to see the huge career they’re going to have.” “Ol’ Church Hymn” from Darius Rucker and Chapel Hart arrives next Friday, Sept. 30.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

