FINALE: The final 2022 Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation is Friday night in downtown Huntington. The Huntington Music and Arts Festival will present Rozwell Kid with Friendly Fire to wrap up the series. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
LABOR DAY TUNES: There will be plenty of free country music on Labor Day in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, as the city hosts its annual Labor Day celebration. This year’s concert features Joe Nichols, along with Mo Pitney and The Grascals. The music starts at 6 p.m. and if you attend, you should bring a lawn chair. Earlier on Labor Day, the annual Labor Day Parade takes place at 10 a.m., followed by music starting at 11 by Don Rigsby, Chatteroi, Mattox Hale and Render the Hearts.
NUMBER ONE: Congrats to Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny as their song “At The End Of A Bar” is the No. 1 song in country music this week. Talking about the song topping the chart, Chris says “Writing ‘At The End Of A Bar’ with Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris De Stefano and then me and Chris getting to produce it together. Like all of this craziness has been so awesome to be able to celebrate a huge number one. It’s the first number one I’ve got co-producing with De Stefano. It’s my 13th Number one, it’s Mitchell’s second number one. And I’m just so proud of this song. I mean, it’s one of those things that I hoped would connect with people. But just seeing the reaction live and seeing it continue to grow over the past several months has just been absolutely incredible. And I’m so grateful to have another number one at the top of the charts with ‘At The End Of A Bar.’” “At The End Of A Bar” is from Chris Young’s album, “Famous Friends.”
NEW SINGLE: Blake Shelton’s new single at country radio is “No Body. Blake shares with everybody the meaning behind the title of “No Body,” “I love the song ‘No Body’ because the hook has such a twist to it. People hear the song…they think, ‘what does “No body but yours” mean?’ No body but yours…No. Body. Like, your body. No body…but yours. That’s what it’s about.”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 requests this week on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1.”Ghost Story” by Carrie Underwood; 2. ”5-Foot-9” by Tyler Hubbard; 3. ”Soul” by Lee Brice; 4. ”What My World Spins Around” by Jordan Davis; and 5. ”Doing Life with Me” by Eric Church. This week’s “bubbling under” song was ”Good Day for Living” by Joe Nichols.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
