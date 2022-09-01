The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

mic BLOX.jpg
Metro Creative

FINALE: The final 2022 Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation is Friday night in downtown Huntington. The Huntington Music and Arts Festival will present Rozwell Kid with Friendly Fire to wrap up the series. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.

LABOR DAY TUNES: There will be plenty of free country music on Labor Day in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, as the city hosts its annual Labor Day celebration. This year’s concert features Joe Nichols, along with Mo Pitney and The Grascals. The music starts at 6 p.m. and if you attend, you should bring a lawn chair. Earlier on Labor Day, the annual Labor Day Parade takes place at 10 a.m., followed by music starting at 11 by Don Rigsby, Chatteroi, Mattox Hale and Render the Hearts.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you