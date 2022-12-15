The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

56th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Jelly Roll arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

 Evan Agostini | AP/Invision

ON A ROLL: Genre-jumping Nashville native Jelly Roll became the picture of hometown redemption Friday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Antioch, Tennessee, native started bouncing in and out of the penal system due to various drug charges when he was 14 years old. More than two decades later, he sold out Music City’s largest indoor venue while his first country radio hit, “Son of a Sinner,” is still climbing the charts.

However, his music videos for songs that pair his personal, often vulnerable lyrics with old-school rap, classic rock and country soul have garnered nearly 2 billion views on YouTube. Friday night, Jelly Roll played what he called the biggest show of his career. And, he invited his famous friends to help him make it a night the approximately 15,000 fans in attendance wouldn’t forget. Chris Young, Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Shinedown, Ernest, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, Krizz Kaliko and more came out to ensure that Jelly Roll and his fans had one of the best concert experiences of their lives.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

