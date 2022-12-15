ON A ROLL: Genre-jumping Nashville native Jelly Roll became the picture of hometown redemption Friday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Antioch, Tennessee, native started bouncing in and out of the penal system due to various drug charges when he was 14 years old. More than two decades later, he sold out Music City’s largest indoor venue while his first country radio hit, “Son of a Sinner,” is still climbing the charts.
However, his music videos for songs that pair his personal, often vulnerable lyrics with old-school rap, classic rock and country soul have garnered nearly 2 billion views on YouTube. Friday night, Jelly Roll played what he called the biggest show of his career. And, he invited his famous friends to help him make it a night the approximately 15,000 fans in attendance wouldn’t forget. Chris Young, Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Shinedown, Ernest, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, Krizz Kaliko and more came out to ensure that Jelly Roll and his fans had one of the best concert experiences of their lives.
JUDD RELEASES NEW PARODY: What do you get when you add a heartfelt hit song with a parody, a bent rifle with a dancing guy in a Rudolph costume and neon orange camouflage with a giant deer pillow? The answer is Tri-State resident Cledus T. Judd’s new video for “Shoot a Deer.” “Shoot a Deer” is Judd’s parody of Luke Bryan’s touching ballad “Drink a Beer.” Chris Stapleton and Jim Beavers initially wrote “Drink a Beer.” Then, Judd and Chris P. Cream Clark added their unique lyrical twist. Judd produced the song with Clark. Cucumber and Company produced the video and Judd — with Tom Mabe and Brandon Kitts — directed it. The video shows Judd in true and funny form sitting in the woods with a home phone stuck to a tree. He pays off the game warden, engages with a dancing Rudolph, plays a camouflage guitar outfitted with antlers, and ends up face down in the dirt with Rudolph’s hooves on his back.
END OF MONARCH: Fox’s country music drama “Monarch,” starring Trace Adkins and featuring Susan Sarandon, has been canceled. The show capped its first season last Tuesday night, and while “Monarch” opened with a strong rating and ranked as Fox’s most-watched fall scripted debut in three years, the following 10 episodes didn’t perform as well, Deadline reported. The show, created by Melissa London Hilfers, was ordered in May 2021 and was intended to launch in January 2022. The debut was scuttled to the fall as a result of the pandemic.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are the Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg: 1. “Wait in the Truck” by Hardy and Lainey Wilson; 2. “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce; 3. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 4. “That’s What Tequila Does” by Jason Aldean; 5. “Handle on You” by Parker McCullom. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Back” by Jacob Johnson.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
