MORE DOLLY: Dolly Parton recently revealed that one museum isn’t enough — she’s planning to open a second to house her memorabilia. Chasing Rainbows is Parton’s first museum, and it’s located inside her eponymous theme park Dollywood near her native home in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Parton recently told The Tennessean that she would like to open a museum in Nashville within a couple of years.

“We have the museum at Dollywood, of course, but I would love to have something here since this is really my home,” Parton said. “And I may have a restaurant or a bar and grill. Right now, though, I’ve got so many things going. I can do without that for the moment. But someday, I will have a business here.”

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

