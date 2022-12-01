MORE DOLLY: Dolly Parton recently revealed that one museum isn’t enough — she’s planning to open a second to house her memorabilia. Chasing Rainbows is Parton’s first museum, and it’s located inside her eponymous theme park Dollywood near her native home in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Parton recently told The Tennessean that she would like to open a museum in Nashville within a couple of years.
“We have the museum at Dollywood, of course, but I would love to have something here since this is really my home,” Parton said. “And I may have a restaurant or a bar and grill. Right now, though, I’ve got so many things going. I can do without that for the moment. But someday, I will have a business here.”
Restaurants aren’t foreign territory for the East Tennessee native. Dollywood is brimming with Southern cooking that ranges from its famous cinnamon bread to crispy fried chicken, barbecue, catfish, a 25-pound apple pie, seasonal fare and more. The park continuously wins awards for its food, so Parton has a track record of knowing how to handle the flavorful side of the business. While she’s busy now working on new music and launching a movie, she said that touring is one activity that won’t consume her time. As she and her husband, Carl, get older, she prefers to stay closer to home.
COUNTRY COUPLE: Country singers Kylie Morgan and Jay Allen said “I do” on Sunday in Fort Myers, Florida, after having to postpone their dream September wedding when the area was decimated by Hurricane Ian. According to People, the couple wed at La Casa Toscana in front of 85 family members and friends.
“With our busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, there was honestly never an ideal moment to say, ‘I do,’” Morgan told People. “I took one week off the (Tyler Rich) tour to travel to Southwest Florida to get married and a few days later, I have to be right back in Seattle.”
However, it wasn’t smooth sailing this time, either. Morgan said on Instagram that they forgot to get their marriage license. “Fun fact: Yesterday was our wedding day ... but we’re actually not married yet, because we forgot to get our license! We’re gonna go get married now.” She later posted a video of herself holding the piece of paper. She said the moment was worth the wait.
YOUNG TOUR: Brett Young revealed plans to spring into action in 2023 with the announcement of his “BRETT YOUNG: 5 TOUR 3 2 1” trek. Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke will open the tour, which will launch on March 30 in Columbus, Ohio. The tour announcement comes on the heels of Young’s sold-out European tour, including stops in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. In addition to the tour announcement, Young shared plans to release a new version of his song “You Ain’t Here To Kiss Me” on Dec. 2.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: Top 5 Weekly Requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Heaven by Then” by Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill; 2. “Handle on You” by Parker McCullum; 3. “Don’t Come Lookin’” by Jackson Dean; 4. “Thank God” by Kane and Kaytlyn Brown; 5. “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Hate My Heart” by Carrie Underwood.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
