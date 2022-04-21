SUMMER OF SHOWS: Darius Rucker has announced a schedule that will see him playing his benefit show for the 13th year, CMA Music Fest, and then a 20-date run that includes dates across the U.S. and Canada. Darius’ summer of shows starts on June 6 with his 13th annual benefit, Darius And Friends, which kicks off CMA Music Fest week for him. Darius says, “Year 13 of Darius and Friends is coming your way Monday, June 6! This show is always a highlight of the year for me, because it not only raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, but it also allows me to bring some of my best friends in Nashville to the Ryman Auditorium for an incredible night of music.” After his benefit show that Monday, Darius will be at the CMA Music Fest Stadium Show that Thursday night. After CMA Music Fest, Darius follows that up with appearing on Brooks & Dunn’s highly anticipated Reboot Tour 2022 at their Nashville show. As June closes out, Darius will launch his Live With Special Guests tour, as the country superstar will crisscross the nation and Canada with 20 dates that include rising country singers like Jameson Rodgers, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Tenille Townes, Elvie Shane, Tyler Booth, Daves Highway and Larry Fleet.
CATCHING UP WITH CRAIG: Did you catch Craig Morgan’s recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”? Craig shared with Kelly Clarkson that he was actually training for an Ironman competition before he was presented the opportunity to appear on “Beyond The Edge” on CBS. When it came to appearing on the reality show, Craig says that he made friends for life with the fellow contestants, who he admits he might not have met if not for the show. One of those contestants was fellow country music star Lauren Alaina.
EXTENDED TOUR: As Carly Pearce is getting ready to head out on Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now 2022 tour at the end of the week, she got some great news about her own upcoming tour. Carly’s extending The 29 Tour for six dates overseas in September — and three of the stops are already sold out, while the other three are headed the same way. Of course, Carly has a summer filled with stadium and amphitheater concerts to get through first as the Here And Now tour starts Saturday in Tampa.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most-requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. “Flower Shops” by Ernest and Morgan Wallen; 2. “The Woman You Love” by Justin Moore; 3. “Circles Around this Town” by Maren Morris; 4. “Soul” by Lee Brice; 5. “Trouble with a Heartbreak” by Jason Aldean. This week’s “bubbling under” song was “Heart First” by Kelsea Ballerini.