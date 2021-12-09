NUMBER ONE: Congrats to Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter — their hit “Thinking ’Bout You” is the No. 1 song in country music this week on the Billboard country airplay chart. This is Dustin Lynch’s eighth No. 1 hit, and while she has three No. 1s on the Canadian country chart, this is MacKenzie Porter’s first U.S. country radio chart topper.
HEADLINING: Jimmie Allen’s busy schedule that he had in 2021 is going to continue in 2022 as he has announced his Down Home tour! This will be Jimmie’s first headlining tour — and it’ll see him kicking things off in West Hollywood on Feb. 3, then 18 stops later Jimmie and his tour guest Neon Union will wrap things up May 13 in Norfolk. Allen’s tour will visit The Bluestone in Columbus, Ohio, on March 11, the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town, West Virginia, on March 19 and Bogart’s in Cincinnati, Ohio, on March 28. Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley’s “Freedom Was a Highway” is a Top 10 and climbing hit on the Billboard country music airplay chart.
NEW TOUR: Cole Swindell will be hitting the road in 2022 with his Down To The Bar tour! Cole won’t be alone on the three-month, 16-stop trek — he’ll have Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke out with him. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson fans are loving their new song, “Never Say Never.” Will there be an opportunity for Lainey to sing with Cole on the Down To The Bar tour? Never say never.
CHRISTMAS CLASSIC: Callista Clark is continuing to climb the country music airplay chart with her debut single “It’s Cause I Am.” But as a holiday present for her fans, she has shared a wonderful acoustic version of the classic “O Holy Night.” This is surely going to be a great Christmas for Callista Clark and her family. Then right after the holidays, Callista will hit the road with Maddie & Tae and Sacha on the Next Women of Country tour.
MOST REQUESTED: The top five most-requested songs this week on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1: “Sand on my Boots” by Morgan Wallen; 2. “Beers on Me” by Dierks Bentley, Hardy and Breeland; 3. “Cold as You” by Luke Combs; 4. “Best Thing Since Back Roads” by Jake Owen; and 5. “Cause I Am” by Calista Clark. This week’s “Bubbling Under” song is “Till You Can’t” by Cody Johnson.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
