ON THE ROAD: Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road Show” tour just added more shows to keep Chris on the road. The Paintsville, Kentucky, native announced an additional 24 stops, which will now keep him on tour through the end of October.
One of those stops will be July 9 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Stapleton’s “All American Road Show” kicks off in Houston in just under a month on March 17, and as of now, will finish up back in Texas with a show in Fort Worth on Oct. 27. Before he hits the road, Chris will be in Las Vegas on March 7 as an ACM Awards five-time nominee … and he’s also been announced as a performer during the show.
UPCOMING ALBUM: Maren Morris started 2022 by sharing new music with her fans as she released her single “Circles Around This Town.” This was the first song from her upcoming album, “Humble Quest,” that everyone got as a preview to the rest of the project. Now Maren is dropping another track from the project, “Background Music.”
Sharing the story behind the song, Maren says, “I wrote this about the beauty of the temporary, which is inevitably all things. The romanticism of eternity sounds nice, but I like to think I savor things better when I know I’m not entitled to it in perpetuity.”
Morris adds, “It’s a love song that addresses mortality, but it’s also promising someone that even when we aren’t cool anymore, I want to grow old with them and laugh about the times we thought we were.”
NEW SINGLE: Jon Pardi’s out with a new single at country radio, “Last Night Lonely.” Talking about the new track, Jon says, “It’s about, you know, maybe falling in love forever, dancing, having a good time, getting out of whatever you’re in, finding somebody new. Perfect for 2022.” The last couple of weeks Jon has been teasing that a new collection of music is on the way, and now we have the first song off of it with “Last Night Lonely.”
JUST RELEASED: Maddie & Tae recently released their album “Through The Madness Vol. 1.” Maddie & Tae shared, “This album is the product of finding and focusing on the beauty, love, growth, strength and wisdom you gain through the madness if you look for it. Through the chaos of these past couple of years, especially these past couple of months for us, we learn time and time again that love is enough to carry us through. May this album be a giant hug and hand for you to hold through the madness.” One of the eight tracks on the album is “Grown Man Cry,” and the duo went all Martin Scorsese with the filming of the video when they did it in a single take.
