In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Jeff Cook, left, Randy Owen, center, and Teddy Gentry of the group Alabama tapes a song for Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Rise Telethon in Nashville, Tenn. Cook died in November 2022.
ALABAMA BRINGS BACK JUNE JAM: Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama is bringing back their legendary June Jam event in Fort Payne, Alabama, this year after being defunct for 26 years. The show is set for June 3 and will be held at VFW Fairgrounds. Alabama will close the show, and more players will be announced soon. “Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam, and it will go on forever,” said Alabama lead singer Randy Owen. “We lost Jeff, and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the June Jam. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.” Alabama’s Jeff Cook died in 2022 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. A public memorial for Cook will be held during the June Jam. He died at his vacation home in Destin, Florida, surrounded by family and friends.
CMT MUSIC AWARDS ANNOUNCES 2023 HOSTS: The KBs will reunite to co-host the 2023 CMT Music Awards, CBS and CMT announced Thursday. Kane Brown will join the previously announced Kelsea Ballerini to host the show, which is set to air live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas, 8 until 11 p.m. April 2, on CBS. The 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, country music’s only fan-voted awards show, will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. In addition to co-hosting the show, Brown will also perform. After the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Brown will continue his television time with his acting debut on CBS’ new drama “Fire Country.” Brown’s episode will air from 9 until 10 p.m. Friday, April 7, on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
COMBS EXPLORES NEW MUSICAL TERRITORY: Luke Combs is gearing up to release his new album “Gettin’ Old” on March 24, and he wants fans to know they can expect some variety on the project. Combs released new song “Joe” from the album on Friday for his fans who may not relate to “Beer Never Broke My Heart” or his other songs extolling the virtues of alcohol. “Joe” is the story of a man who struggled through alcoholism and now dedicates himself to the work of staying sober. Combs says he likes to drink but has friends who live a sober lifestyle because they have to. He teamed with Erik Dylan and James Slater to write “Joe” for them. “I just wanted to write it because there’s just not a lot of country songs that aren’t all about drinking or what,” Combs said. “It’s like, being on the other side of that, I think, can be really hard if you’re a fan of our genre. And so I wanted there to be a song in there for those people, too, because I don’t think that they ever get spoken to very much.” Combs recently revealed the entire 18-song track list that includes fan-favorite “5 Leaf Clover” and a version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.” “Gettin’ Old” will be available March 24 and is a companion to his acclaimed 2022 record, “Growin’ Up.”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Wait in the Truck” by Hardy and Lainey Wilson; 2. “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce; 3. “Handle On You” by Parker McCullom; 4. “How It Ought to Be” by Shane Profitt; 5. “Rock and a Hard Place” by Bailey Zimmerman. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Three Tequila Floor” by Josiah Siska.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
