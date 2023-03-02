The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ALABAMA BRINGS BACK JUNE JAM: Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama is bringing back their legendary June Jam event in Fort Payne, Alabama, this year after being defunct for 26 years. The show is set for June 3 and will be held at VFW Fairgrounds. Alabama will close the show, and more players will be announced soon. “Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam, and it will go on forever,” said Alabama lead singer Randy Owen. “We lost Jeff, and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the June Jam. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.” Alabama’s Jeff Cook died in 2022 after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. A public memorial for Cook will be held during the June Jam. He died at his vacation home in Destin, Florida, surrounded by family and friends.

CMT MUSIC AWARDS ANNOUNCES 2023 HOSTS: The KBs will reunite to co-host the 2023 CMT Music Awards, CBS and CMT announced Thursday. Kane Brown will join the previously announced Kelsea Ballerini to host the show, which is set to air live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas, 8 until 11 p.m. April 2, on CBS. The 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, country music’s only fan-voted awards show, will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. In addition to co-hosting the show, Brown will also perform. After the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Brown will continue his television time with his acting debut on CBS’ new drama “Fire Country.” Brown’s episode will air from 9 until 10 p.m. Friday, April 7, on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

