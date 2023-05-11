FILE - Miranda Lambert performs "Geraldene" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lambert released a cookbook last week titled, "Y'all Eat Yet?: Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
ALAINA GETS MORE COUNTRY: It’s been exactly 13 months since Lauren Alaina revealed she had parted ways with her longtime record label UMG Nashville — and about eight months since she announced that she had signed with Big Loud. And while she’s released no new music in that time — she promises it’s on the way. Last week, she previewed three new songs in front of a crowd of radio industry executives and fans at Live In The Vineyard in Napa, California. The crowd roared as she sang about everything from relationships to supporting other women. Alaina’s new songs include “Don’t Judge a Woman,” “Like Her” and “Walk in the Bar,” all of which received a raucous reception from the crowd. “It’s a whole lot more country,” Alaina explained. “I mean, it’s not like John Pardi country. We got steel guitars. We have a lot of that kind of stuff.”
SWINDELL POPS THE QUESTION: Cole Swindell braved Nashville’s torrential downpour on Sunday to get down on one knee and propose to girlfriend Courtney Little on a farm outside of town — the site of their first date. Swindell and Little taped his music video for his song “Some Habits” at the property north of Nashville. While Swindell originally planned to propose later in the week, he told People he decided the farm location was more meaningful to them both. He got Little’s father’s permission weeks ago and then checked with her sister to ensure she thought his plan was solid. Swindell designed the engagement ring with the help of Simon Tekin at Ballantyne Jewelers in Charlotte, North Carolina, near Little’s hometown. Knowing he wanted to propose on Sunday, he asked someone from the store if they would hand-deliver the large, oval diamond ring to Nashville. The singer braved Music City traffic to meet the jeweler Sunday morning. Then knowing he and Little would be on his tour bus heading to Texas later in the day, he told her they planned to stop and eat dinner along the way. That way, he said, he knew they would both be dressed well.
LAMBERT RELEASES COOKBOOK: “Isn’t she pretty?” Miranda Lambert says as she leans over the coffee table and touches the gleaming cover of her new hardback cookbook “Y’all Eat Yet?” The book boasts a photo of Lambert smiling lightly on the cover. But she insists it isn’t a “me” cookbook but a “we” cookbook. None of the recipes are hers but come from her family and friends. And some of the happiest times in her life happen when they’re all in the kitchen cooking together. The book’s early pages introduce the women in Lambert’s kitchen tribe — her mother, Beverly Lambert, and family friends Denise Watson, Vicki Plaxco and Heidi Prather. And, of course, the queen of their group, Lambert’s grandmother who passed away several years ago. “Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ Kitchen” is available now and includes recipes for her mom’s meatloaf that they call “the loaf,” her mom’s chicken salad complete with cheese, Nonny’s tuna salad and banana pudding, Heidi’s spicy crackers, Lambert’s dad’s magic green beans, Vicki’s deviled eggs and more. The food is supposed to be easy so at-home cooks can spend more time with their family than stirring pots.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Memory Lane” by Old Dominion; 2. “Girl in Mind” by Parmalee; 3. “Matters to Her” by Scotty McCreery; 4. “Bury Me in Georgia” by Kane Brown; 5. “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “But I’ve Got a Beer in My Hand” by Luke Bryan.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
