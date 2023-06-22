The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

9th STREET LIVE: Week four of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s 9th Street Live is this Friday, featuring music from Ally Fletcher starting at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in downtown Huntington. Bek and the Starlight Review perform next week.

DAWG DAZZLE: Dawg Dazzle 2023 is Monday, July 3, at Huntington’s Harris Riverfront Park, featuring Noah Thompson, Morgan White and the Huntington Symphony Orchestra along with fireworks. Free tickets are available at Wendy’s and Little Caesar’s locations in the Tri-State as well as Dutch Miller Automotive Group in Huntington and Barboursville and Huntington GoMart locations.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

