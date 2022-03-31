LEE BRICE: Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena announced another upcoming country music concert on Monday. The Arena will host Lee Brice on Thursday, Aug. 25. Michael Ray and Jackson Dean will open for Brice. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Livenation.com.
AT THE TOP: Congrats to Cody Johnson, who not only has his first number-one song thanks to “ ‘Til You Can’t” — but now it’s his first multiweek chart topper. While the song is having a big impact on fans, the music video is really bringing the message of “ ‘Til You Can’t” front and center.
Cody says, ““Honestly, I’ve never really been into music videos a whole lot it was not … you know, it’s not like necessarily like ‘Oh, I want to make a music video.’ When I saw this video after it was through I was like ‘Wow.’ It’s so powerful and so well done, I was very proud of it.”
FESTIVAL: Matt Stell was just one of the many country music artists who took part in the annual C2C Music Festival in the UK.
It was his first experience playing the event, and to say that he was blown away by the reception he received by the crowds overseas … well, Matt was almost ready to not come home. One of the songs that they were singing along to at C2C is Matt Stell’s current single, “Boyfriend Season.”
VEGAS: Carrie Underwood is back at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas continuing her residency show Reflection. Fans got a treat this past Saturday night as Carrie brought out a special guest to help her on the number-one hit “All-American Girl” — her mom!
Carole Underwood is actually the person behind Carrie’s Vegas show happening at all, because she is the one who took her daughter to the “American Idol” audition back in 2004.
We’re not sure if Carole will be making any additional appearances during Carrie’s Reflection run in Vegas, but fans can definitely catch the country superstar this upcoming week as she performs Wednesday, March 30, and then Friday-Saturday, April 1-2. Carrie will return to Resorts World Theatre in May with a whole new production for her Reflection show, which will run from May 11-21.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requested songs on 93-7 The Dawg were 1. “A.A.,” Walker Hayes; 2. “The Woman You Love,” Justin Moore; 3. “Wild Hearts,” Keith Urban; 4. “Everyone She Knows,” Kenny Chesney; and 5. “Slow Down Summer,” Thomas Rhett. The “bubbling under” song is “Keeping It Real,” Matt Farris and Trailer Choir.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
