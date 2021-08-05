FEATURED: “The MFB” is the featured act this week for 9th Street Live, taking place Friday night at 7 p.m. on 9th Street in downtown Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues. Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m. Ninth Street Live continues through Sept. 3. It is sponsored by Yes Ford and Chevrolet.
CONGRATULATIONS: Congrats goes out to Cole Swindell as his “Single Saturday Night” is spending a second week in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. “Single Saturday Night” joins the list of Cole’s songs that connect with fans in a big way, and he says, that’s what making music is all about for him. “It’s crazy to know that, you know, we get to do this and make people feel something — that’s why I wanted to write songs, because I knew how I felt when I heard certain songs, so I just wanted a shot at trying to help other people the way music has helped me.”
NEW ALBUM: As Carly Pearce becomes the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry this week, she’s announcing some new album news. Earlier this year Carly released the very personal collection of songs called “29.” The seven tracks chronicled a pivotal time in her life. Now Carly is adding to that story with “29: Written In Stone.” “29: Written In Stone,” which arrives Sept. 17, includes the seven original tracks on 29, while adding eight more.
TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT: Chris Young is kicking off the launch week of his new album “Famous Friends,” which arrives Friday, by announcing his new tour. Chris says, “Everybody’s been asking me when’s the tour announcement — well now you have your answer and I couldn’t be more excited about it.” And the best part about it, “I’m pumped to be able to share some of this new music on tour!” Chris will be heading out this fall with openers Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark.
JIMMIE ALLEN STAYS BUSY: August just started — but it’s already a busy one for Jimmie Allen. He rolled into the month with the release of his music video for “Freedom Was A Highway” with Brad Paisley. And now this upcoming weekend Jimmie will be hosting his own music festival with the first Bettie James Fest in his hometown of Milton, Delaware, on Saturday. After the Bettie James Fest, Jimmie Allen will kick off a run of shows that will see him hitting 10 states for 12 shows before the month wraps. Following his concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Aug. 27, Jimmie is sure to check out Netflix’s new show “Titletown High” — after all … he is an executive producer of the show!
MOST REQUESTED: Here are 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 most requested songs of the week:
1. “We Didn’t Have Much,” by Justin Moore
2. “Waves,” by Luke Bryan
3. “Cold as You,” by Luke Combs
4. “That’s What Cowboys Do,” by Garth Brooks
5. “Heart on Fire,” by Eric Church