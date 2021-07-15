TOP SPOT: Just over two months of 2021 belong to Luke Combs. That’s how long his songs have claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country airplay chart. First with “Better Together” back in January and February, and now here in June and July “Forever After All” is spending its sixth week at No. 1! Three other artists have had multiple weeks at No. 1, but even adding them all together, they still don’t equal the amount of weeks Luke has claimed the top spot on the Billboard country airplay chart in 2021.
TOUR KICKOFF: Blake Shelton is just about a month away from the kickoff of his Friends And Heroes 2021 tour. Blake will be launching things in Omaha, Nebraska, on Aug. 18 — but before then, he wants to know the hero in your life. Head to Blake’s social media for more details. Blake Shelton’s Friends And Heroes 2021 tour features Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins along with very special guest Lindsay Ell. One of the songs that fans will be looking forward to seeing Blake perform live is his Top 10 hit “Minimum Wage.”
NEW ALBUM: Mickey Guyton has announced that her album, “Remember Her Name,” will arrive this September. Mickey shared, “Couldn’t be more proud to tell you that my new album Remember Her Name will be released on Sept. 24! I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.” Mickey co-wrote 15 of the 16 tracks on the album, including her groundbreaking song “Black Like Me.”
COUNTRY FESTIVAL: Just as concerts are returning for 2021, a major festival is getting ready for their 2022 event to go on sale. Tickets for Stagecoach 2022 — California’s Country Music Festival — will be available to buy this Friday, July 16, at 1 p.m. Eastern. The dates of the festival are Friday, April 29 thru Sunday, May 1, and include performers Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Jimmie Allen, Tanya Tucker, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne and many, many more! For more info check out Stagecoach.com.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 most-requested songs of the week:
“The Worst Country Song of All Time,” by Brantley Gilbert, Hardy and Toby Keith
“It’s ‘Cause I Am,” by Calista Clark
“Hot Beer,” by Dylan Carmichael
“Famous Friends,” by Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Getting Over Him,” by Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi