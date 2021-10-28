TOUR: Ashley McBryde’s “This Town Talks” tour has dates scheduled in 2021 until Dec. 12, where she’ll wrap this year in Indianapolis. Originally Ashley had six dates on the books for 2022’s leg of the tour, but now it looks like she will be extending that run a little bit longer as she just announced 18 additional stops that will keep her on the road through April. One of those dates will be Feb. 19 at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets for that show go on sale on Friday. For dates and tickets, visit https://ashleymcbryde.com. Fans in 2021 and 2022 will be looking to hear Ashley McBryde’s CMA Award nominated Single & Song of the Year, “One Night Standards.”
DANCING UPDATE: Did you catch Horror Night on this week’s “Dancing With The Stars”? Jimmie Allen and his dancing partner Emma Slater made some noise this week on Horror Night with “A Quiet Place”-themed Contemporary dance. Jimmie and Emma continue to improve week after week, with their Contemporary dance scoring a possible 38 out 40 points. At the end of the night it was reality TV star Kenya Moore and her partner Brandon Armstrong who did not move forward in the competition. Jimmie is in the Top 9 on “Dancing With The Stars” — but he’s also Top 13 on the country charts with Brad Paisley and their song “Freedom Was A Highway.”
MOVIE INSPIRATION: Scotty McCreery’s No. 1 hit “Five More Minutes” has inspired a Hallmark Christmas movie! Premiering Nov. 20 on the Hallmark Movie & Mysteries channel, the story is about when a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance. It stars Nikki DeLoach and David Hayden-Jones. When it comes to the song, Scotty shares, “It’s just one of those stories about life kind of looking back on memories and moments that you kind of wish you had five more minutes of ... You know for me it’s the early days of fishing with the boys or playing ball and really I wrote this song two weeks after I lost my granddaddy Bill. And everybody has kind of got those folks that you wish you had five more minutes with to spend time with to talk to say something to, so, that’s kind of the story behind the song.”
MOST REQUESTED: Here are 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 Most Requested Songs of the Week: 1. “Cold as You,” by Luke Combs; 2. “If I Didn’t Love You,” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; 3. “Heart On Fire,” by Eric Church; 4. “To Be Loved By You,” by Parker McCollum; and 5. “Knowing You,” by Kenny Chesney. This week’s “Bubbling Under” song is “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde.