Music - Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde performs during CMA Fest 2022 on June 12 in Nashville, Tenn.

 Amy Harris | Invision via AP

INVITATION: During an appearance on CBS Mornings late last week with hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson to promote her new album “Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde got the surprise of a lifetime from Garth Brooks. Visibly emotional, Ashley answered Garth’s invitation to become the latest member of the Grand Ole Opry with, “It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life.” Ashley made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry June 16, 2017, where she sang her autobiographical song “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”

HONORED: Scotty McCreery is gearing up to be a first-time dad in the coming weeks, but over the weekend, he was honored for helping children who are among the most in need. Alabama singer Randy Owen presented McCreery with the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award, which annually recognizes a country artist for their outstanding commitment and service to the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: finding cures and saving children. Owen made the presentation during the Country Cares Seminar, an annual gathering of music artists and industry professionals who meet to learn how to help raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

