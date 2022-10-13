INVITATION: During an appearance on CBS Mornings late last week with hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson to promote her new album “Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde got the surprise of a lifetime from Garth Brooks. Visibly emotional, Ashley answered Garth’s invitation to become the latest member of the Grand Ole Opry with, “It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life.” Ashley made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry June 16, 2017, where she sang her autobiographical song “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”
HONORED: Scotty McCreery is gearing up to be a first-time dad in the coming weeks, but over the weekend, he was honored for helping children who are among the most in need. Alabama singer Randy Owen presented McCreery with the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award, which annually recognizes a country artist for their outstanding commitment and service to the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: finding cures and saving children. Owen made the presentation during the Country Cares Seminar, an annual gathering of music artists and industry professionals who meet to learn how to help raise funds and awareness for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
DUO: The duo we never knew we needed — Walker Hayes and Flo Rida. Just days before Hayes appears at CMT Artist of The Year, he joined forces with the world-renowned rapper to release “High Heels.” The razor-sharp lyrics convey the struggles several musicians face throughout their often-lonely careers. While blending their infectious vocals, they also stress the importance of finding happiness in the simple things in life.
SURPRISE: Country-pop powerhouse Kelsea Ballerini received a surprise of a lifetime at her recent show in Los Angeles, California. The singer-songwriter is currently on her 10-night-only headlining “HEARTFIRST” tour, and during her stop at the Greek Theatre, Kenny Chesney made a guest appearance to perform their No. 1 duet “Half of My Hometown.” The 29-year-old hitmaker was experiencing “tracking issues,” leaving her to create a mashup of “Love Is A Cowboy” from her recently released fourth studio album and “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks. Following the rendition, Chesney nonchalantly snuck up behind Ballerini and surprised her. His presence visibly caught the songstress off guard. As excited concert-goers filled the venue with hoots and howlers, Ballerini was captured kneeling down. “Hey, Los Angeles, I’m Kenny. Good to see you guys!” said the eight-time Entertainer of the Year and fellow East Tennessee native.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 requests last week on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. ”5-Foot-9” by Tyler Hubbard; 2. ”Fall in Love” by Bailey Zimmerman; 3. ”Heart First” by Kelsea Ballerini; 4. “Ya’ll Life” by Walker Hayes; and 5. ”You Proof” by Morgan Wallen. The “bubbling under” song is ”Your Heart or Mine” by Jon Pardi.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
