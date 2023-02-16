RELEASE: At midnight on Valentine’s Day, Kelsea Ballerini dropped a surprise six-song EP and accompanying short film that seems to provide some insight into the unraveling of her nearly five-year marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans, which officially ended in November. “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” sounds like a detailed diary depicting doubt, two people growing apart, loneliness, resolution and awakening. The East Tennessee native wrote or co-wrote every song on the album. Then, Ballerini wrote and directed, alongside co-director Patrick Tracy, a dramatic 20-minute film that portrays the intense emotions, understanding and acceptance that went into “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat.” “here’s my healing journey,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram. “here’s my heart. here’s my truth. i’ve never been this open, i’ve never been this bold, and i’ve never been this proud of my art. so with love and respect, i’m rolling up the welcome mat. six song story and short film out now. happy valentine’s day.”
TOUR PLANS: Jason Aldean revealed plans for his 2023 “Highway Desperado Tour” on Monday, and he’s taking Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver with him. Live Nation will produce the 41-city headlining tour, which launches July 14 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York, and makes stops across the U.S. in cities including Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix before concluding in Tampa at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 28. “We can finally announce this tour!!” Tenpenny wrote on Instagram. “We can’t wait to be on the road with @jasonaldean ! This tour is going to freaking rock! Let’s get it! See y’all on the road… tickets go on sale on Friday!” Aldean has accumulated 27 No. 1 songs, 15 billion streams and sold more than 20 million albums. He is the Academy of Country Music’s Artist of the Decade. Tickets for Aldean’s 2023 “Highway Desperado Tour” go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on JasonAldean.com.
SCARY MOMENT: Wynonna Judd had to pause her concert in Ohio on Saturday night after she felt like she was going faint. Videos on social media show that Judd was at the microphone with an acoustic guitar strapped to her chest when she said she was really dizzy and asked for someone to help her on stage. After a few seconds of holding on to the mic stand and a crew member supporting her at her elbow and standing behind her, Judd opted to continue the show. The tour stop was a date on The Judds Final Tour, on which she’s supported by a host of different country singers depending on the tour stop. The tour was scheduled to end last year, but Judd revealed plans to extend it in December. Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker, and Martina McBride will all make appearances on this leg of “The Judds: The Final Tour.”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Drink’a-by” by Cole Swindell; 2. “Dancing in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard; 3. “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce; 4. “Rock and a Hard Place” by Bailey Zimmerman; 5. “Human” by Cody Johnson. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Tractor Songs” by Craig Campbell.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.