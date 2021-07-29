FEATURED: Big Planet is the featured act this week for 9th Street Live, taking place Friday night at 7 on 9th Street in downtown Huntington between 3rd and 4th avenues. Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. Ninth Street Live continues through Sept. 3. It is sponsored by Yes Ford and Chevrolet.
TOP: Congrats to Cole Swindell as his “Single Saturday Night” takes the top spot on the Billboard country music airplay chart! Cole says that one of the goals he had in releasing “Single Saturday Night” in 2020 was to give fans something fun to listen to, and now in 2021 the song is a huge hit. “It’s fun. It’s not meant to change the world. It’s something fun … and that’s what I wanted to put out last year, and thankfully still have it out, you know,” Cole admits. “ ‘Single Saturday Night’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever put out, and it’s pretty much just talking about doing the same old thing … one night you meet somebody that changes your life … and cheers to the last single Saturday night of all of our lives.”
THINGS TO KNOW: Lainey Wilson is working her way up the country music airplay chart with “Things A Man Oughta Know” from her album “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin.’ ” As she’s listing off all those things in the song, turns out that those are things that are not just for a man to know, but they were also things Lainey’s parents wanted her to know before she embarked on her trip to Nashville to make it in country music. “We sat down to write down things a man ought to know, and the list was way too long. So we had to condense it a little bit,” Lainey recalls. “But we really started talking about my childhood and all the things that my parents taught me growing up, things that they thought were important, things I needed to know before I left Baskin — like how to change a tire, how to start a fire, how to turn a wrench. Before I moved up to Nashville in my camper, they made me weave it in and out of the pine trees in the front yard to make sure I knew what I was doing.” Along with getting ready to jump inside the Top 10 of the Billboard country music airplay chart with “Things A Man Oughta Know,” the music video for the track has surpassed 1 million views.
PLATINUM: This past weekend Little Big Town got a surprise during their appearance at the Grand Ole Opry — they found out that their song “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” has been certified platinum! Karen Fairchild says the track was born from an innocent question … but that type of feel-good, carefree music is probably just what everyone is looking for this summer. “I really love the spirit of this song so much,” Karen says. “We wrote it and it was really just, like, in the moment — ‘Hey, who wants a glass of wine or a beer or whiskey?’ And next thing you know we have a song, so, it’s a jam. It’s a party, and that’s what we need right now.”
REQUESTED: 93.7 The Dawg’s Top 5 most requested songs of the week were: 1. Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”; 2. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”; 3. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”; 4. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”; and 5. Garth Brooks, “That’s What Cowboys Do.”