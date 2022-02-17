NUMBER ONE: Congrats to Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley as they reach the number-one spot on the Billboard country airplay chart with their hit “Freedom Was A Highway!” This comes after Jimmie was announced as an ACM nominee for Male Artist Of The Year — as well as the co-host of the show with Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett. Jimmie also will be a guest mentor on “American Idol” this season.
NEW ALBUM: Dustin Lynch‘s new album “Blue In The Sky” is out now. Dustin says, “I couldn’t be more proud of this album and where I’m at right now in my career.
Life couldn’t look any brighter coming off the success of ‘Thinking ‘Bout You,’ ” Dustin adds, “Rolling into this next chapter with ‘Party Mode.’ I’m pumped for everyone to hear these songs and do some life with them.”
OPRY: This past Saturday night, Lauren Alaina was inducted as the latest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Lauren says, “Most little girls dreamed of their weddings … I dreamed of this.” Lauren made her official Opry debut on June 6, 2011, and on Dec. 18, 2021 she was invited to be a member by one of her musical heroes, Trisha Yearwood. Saturday night Trisha was back to induct the woman she calls “Jr.” into the Grand Ole Opry.
RESIDENCY: Luke Bryan started his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas this past Friday. Luke says, “What an amazing night and start to our run of headlining shows at Resorts World Las Vegas.”
Luke adds, “We’ve worked long and hard to put together an incredible, high-energy show for the fans. I am so proud of how it turned out, and I hope everyone who comes leaves there having as much fun as me.” Luke’s residency runs until the 26th, but don’t worry if you can’t make it out to Las Vegas in the next two weeks, because Luke and World Resorts are adding shows to his residency in June, August and September. Tickets for Luke’s added shows June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25, Aug. 31 and Sept. 3-4 go on sale Monday, Feb. 21.
REQUESTED: This Week’s Top 5 Requested Songs on 93-7 The Dawg are 1. Blake Shelton, “I’ll Come Back as a Country Boy”; 2. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”; 3. Cody Johnson, “Till You Can’t”; 4. Jason Aldean, “Trouble with a Heartbreak”; and 5. Calista Clark, “It ‘Cause I Am.” The Bubbling Under” Song is Aaron Lewis, “Everybody Talks to God.”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
