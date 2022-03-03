HONKY TONK: Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road with their “Reboot 2022” tour. One of those stops will be June 23 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Ronnie Dunn says, “It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to … yet.” Kix Brooks shared, “Damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!” Ronnie added, “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterward. Y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.” Special guests on the tour include Jon Pardi, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Tyler Booth, Morgan Wade, Jackson Dean, King Calaway, Dillon Carmichael and Tyler Braden.
TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT: The Chicks recently announced a 27-date tour that will start in St. Louis in mid-June and wrap up in Washington on Aug. 13. The nearest stop will be June 21 in Cincinnati, Ohio. They posted, “Excited to announce our 2022 tour! We can’t wait to see you all again! We’ll be joined by Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis at select dates. Tickets on sale Friday, March 4, at 10 a.m. local.” Not long after their tour starts, The Chicks will take a little detour to Manchester, Tennessee, to play the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 17.
INDUCTED: Congrats to Carly Pearce as she was named to the 2022 class of inductees into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. Carly will join fellow Kentuckians Pete Goble, Paul Yandell, Norah Lee Allen, Tommy White and Marty Brown at the induction ceremony Oct. 28. Carly says, “Kentucky is where I learned to love country music and the incredibly talented musicians who wove their stories and texture throughout the genre. Their influences have driven my music. I am so excited and grateful to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum this fall.”
FINALE: Sunday night was the season finale for “1833.” The series star, Tim McGraw, shared, “What a season. So grateful to Taylor Sheridan and everyone involved in bringing ‘1883’ to life. It’s been absolutely incredible getting to work alongside Faith Hill, Sam Elliot, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Eric Nelson, James Landry Hebert, and the entire cast and crew.”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 most requested songs on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Till You Can’t” by Cody Johnson; 2. “Beers on Me” by Dierks Bentley, Hardy and Breland; 3. “23” by Sam Hunt; 4. “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; 5. “Drunk” by Elle King and Miranda Lambert. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Lonely Last Night” by Jon Pardi.