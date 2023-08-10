Carly Pearce performs at the iHeartCountry Music Festival on Saturday, May 13, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Pearce’s “Country Music Made Me Do It” Tour will launch in October in New York City.
9th STREET LIVE: Another edition of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s “9th Street Live’’ is this Friday, featuring William Matheny and The Long Lost Somethins, starting at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in Downtown Huntington. Next week’s artist is Souls of the Wounded. The annual Thundering Herd Rally Night with Madhouse is set for Aug. 25. 9th Street Live wraps up for the year on Sept. 1 with Huntington Music and Arts Festival Night with Corduroy Brown and Tyler Hood.
PEARCE’S NEW TOUR: On Monday, Carly Pearce announced a new tour and her first fan club. Pearce’s “Country Music Made Me Do It” Tour will launch in October in New York City. Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis will join the Kentucky native on select dates. “It’s been a crazy couple of years since I released ‘29’ into the world, and I’m ready to begin this next chapter with you,” Pearce said on Instagram. Her new song, “Country Music Made Me Do It,” will be available Friday. “I’m SO excited to bring the ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour to life this fall, to celebrate the true beginning of a turned page in my life, both musically and personally,” she wrote.
