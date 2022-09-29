The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CMA Fest 2022 - Day 3
Buy Now

Carrie Underwood performs during CMA Fest 2022 on June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 Amy Harris | The Associated Press

READY TO TOUR: Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” is just around the corner, and the powerhouse vocalist is gearing up. The “Ghost Story” singer turned to social media last week to share a snapshot from rehearsals. The black-and-white photograph features Underwood’s talented band in a massive warehouse. If fans look closely, they will see the eight-time Grammy Award winner singing her heart out in the background. Underwood’s must-see arena tour is expected to kick off on Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina. Her 43-city trek will wrap in Seattle in mid-March. She will bring the heat to New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s iconic Bridgestone Arena, and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com dome.

SHARING GRIEF: How does Wynonna feel after the unexpected passing of her mother, Naomi Judd, in April? Wynonna, who is getting ready to start what was supposed to be her final tour with her mother alone, sat down recently with “CBS Sunday Morning” to share her grief, self-doubt and what it’s like preparing for “The Judds Final Tour” alone. Naomi had long battled depression and took her life on April 30, the day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony went on as planned, and Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd attended together. During the interview, Wynonna said she did not realize her mother was at the end of her life with this bout of mental illness. Judd was 76 years old when she died. Her daughters shared the news of her passing in a statement provided to the press.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you