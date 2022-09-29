READY TO TOUR: Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” is just around the corner, and the powerhouse vocalist is gearing up. The “Ghost Story” singer turned to social media last week to share a snapshot from rehearsals. The black-and-white photograph features Underwood’s talented band in a massive warehouse. If fans look closely, they will see the eight-time Grammy Award winner singing her heart out in the background. Underwood’s must-see arena tour is expected to kick off on Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina. Her 43-city trek will wrap in Seattle in mid-March. She will bring the heat to New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s iconic Bridgestone Arena, and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com dome.
SHARING GRIEF: How does Wynonna feel after the unexpected passing of her mother, Naomi Judd, in April? Wynonna, who is getting ready to start what was supposed to be her final tour with her mother alone, sat down recently with “CBS Sunday Morning” to share her grief, self-doubt and what it’s like preparing for “The Judds Final Tour” alone. Naomi had long battled depression and took her life on April 30, the day before The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The ceremony went on as planned, and Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd attended together. During the interview, Wynonna said she did not realize her mother was at the end of her life with this bout of mental illness. Judd was 76 years old when she died. Her daughters shared the news of her passing in a statement provided to the press.
BONDING OVER LOSS: Steve Dorff and Jeffrey Steele are bonded by a parent’s worst fear — the loss of a child. The award-winning songwriters have a decades-long friendship that has grown in recent years over their mutual understanding of what that loss feels like. Steele’s 13-year-old son, Alex LeVasseur, died in an ATV accident in 2007. Dorff’s son, hit songwriter Andrew Dorff, died at age 40 while on vacation in 2017. Steele is known for songs including “What Hurts the Most,” “She’d Give Anything” and “My Wish,” and Dorff has written hits including “Through the Years,” “I Just Fall In Love Again” and “Heartland.” They’d never written a song together — until recently. The men said they started talking about life, and the conversation turned to their sons.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 requests this week on 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. ”Don’t Come Lookin’” by Jackson Dean; 2. ”Fall in Love” by Bailey Zimmerman; 3. ”Fell in Love in the Middle of a Backroad” by Austin Adkins; 4. ”Down Home” by Jimmie Allen; 5. ”Doing Life with Me” by Eric Church. This week’s “bubbling under” song was ”Heart of a Small Town” by Tim Duggar.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
