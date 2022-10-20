UNDERWOOD TOUR: Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time Grammy Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek last Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jam-packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog. Country music breakout star Jimmie Allen performed for eager ticket-holders, before the powerhouse vocalist took the limelight. Underwood pulled from her ninth studio album throughout the high-energy set and captivated the audience with a cover of “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses.
PALLING AROUND: Luke Bryan and Post Malone were the quintessential famous friends in Nashville over the weekend when Bryan showed up at Malone’s Bridgestone Arena concert. Bryan posted about his night with the “Circles” singer on Monday and shared photos of the men palling around backstage. Malone and the country music community have a long-standing relationship. Michael Ray covered Post Malone’s “Psycho” in 2018. Malone performed a viral cover of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” and a version of Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown.” Paisley said Malone covered the song better than he originally performed it, which tickled the native of Syracuse, New York.
INDUCTED: Two artists who started their careers outside of country music were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as early rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis and bluegrass performer-turned-country star Keith Whitley joined the ranks. Whitley grew up in Elliott County, Kentucky. Lewis, the 87-year-old artist nicknamed “The Killer,” was unable to attend the induction ceremony on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee, due to guidance from his doctor. But his fellow country stars Hank Williams Jr. and Kris Kristofferson showed up in his stead to accept and honor the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. Whitley’s widow, fellow country star Lorrie Morgan, accepted the medallion on his behalf during the ceremony featuring performances by Garth Brooks, Mickey Guyton, Chris Isaak, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Alabama. Also inducted this year was music executive Joe Galante, who had a key role in marketing country music to wider pop and rock audiences starting in the 1980s.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 requests last week on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Don’t Come Lookin’” by Jackson Dean; 2. “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith; 3. “Beer with Friends” by Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion; 4.”You Proof” by Morgan Wallen; 5. “What My World Spins Around” by Jordan Davis. The “bubbling under” song is “Handle on You” by Parker McCullum.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
