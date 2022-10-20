The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CMA Fest 2022 - Day 3
Carrie Underwood performs during CMA Fest 2022 on June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

 Amy Harris | The Associated Press

UNDERWOOD TOUR: Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time Grammy Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek last Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jam-packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog. Country music breakout star Jimmie Allen performed for eager ticket-holders, before the powerhouse vocalist took the limelight. Underwood pulled from her ninth studio album throughout the high-energy set and captivated the audience with a cover of “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses.

PALLING AROUND: Luke Bryan and Post Malone were the quintessential famous friends in Nashville over the weekend when Bryan showed up at Malone’s Bridgestone Arena concert. Bryan posted about his night with the “Circles” singer on Monday and shared photos of the men palling around backstage. Malone and the country music community have a long-standing relationship. Michael Ray covered Post Malone’s “Psycho” in 2018. Malone performed a viral cover of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” and a version of Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown.” Paisley said Malone covered the song better than he originally performed it, which tickled the native of Syracuse, New York.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

