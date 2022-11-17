CHAPEL HART ON TOUR: Country music fans fell in love with CMT’s Next Women of Country Artist, Chapel Hart, on “America’s Got Talent.” Now they can see them in their town. On Monday, Chapel Hart revealed plans for their first headlining tour, the “Glory Days” tour. Lucas Hoge is the opening act for the first leg of the tour. The Poplarville, Mississippi, family trio experienced a life-changing year in 2022. In addition to being finalists on “America’s Got Talent” and named “CMT’s Next Women of Country,” last week they won four awards at the Best of the Beat Offbeat Magazine awards. “A wise woman once said, ‘Give the people what they want,’ but it’s so much better when it’s exactly what you want as well,” Trea Swindle said. “We just want to show as many people as we can that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up on your dreams.”
CROONER COUPLE FILM AT DISNEY: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are getting into the holiday spirit at the most magical place on earth: Walt Disney World. The “I Can’t Love You Anymore” singer is slated to appear in the upcoming special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” which will air on ABC on Nov. 27. To make the best out of the filming process, the country couple brought their son Hayes Andrew along. The hitmaker turned to social media to share precious moments from the weekend getaway. The work venture quickly became a giant family vacation, as Morris’ bandmates invited their children and significant others. While believing in the pure magic of Disney, the group received a VIP guided tour around the amusement park. Before the highly anticipated performance, the country couple jumped on the famed attraction “It’s A Small World” and waited in long lines like any ordinary park-goer.
BALLERINI TAKES A BREAK: Country music star Kelsea Ballerini took a break from vacation to share a “healing thought.” Following the 2022 CMA Awards, the “Heartfirst” singer embarked on a Royal Caribbean cruise to relax from a whirlwind of a year. Within the last few months, the platinum-selling artist released her fifth studio album, “Subject To Change,” virtually hosted the 2022 CMT Music Awards, completed a nationwide headlining run, and filed for divorce from country artist Morgan Evans after five years of marriage. The singer-songwriter announced the unexpected split in late August — noting that it was a “deeply difficult decision,” but confirmed that she’s “hopeful for the next seasons.” Ballerini has been candid with her devoted fan base with vulnerable updates during the challenging time.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. ”Son of a Sinner” by Jelly Roll; 2. ”Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith; 3. ”Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 4. ”Country On” by Luke Bryan; 5. ”I Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen. This week’s “bubbling under” song is ”Heavy by Then” by Brantley Gilbert with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
