NO. 1: Congrats to Chris Stapleton as his song “You Should Probably Leave” is now No. 1! While this song was new to many when Chris included it among the 14 tracks on his 2020 album “Starting Over,” it turns out that Chris lived with it a little longer than that. Stapleton shares the story behind “You Should Probably Leave”: “Well, this song is very old for me. This is a song that I probably wrote, let’s say, 10 years ago, somewhere in there. I don’t know the exact date of creation for this song, but I recorded an entire record that was previous to ‘Traveller’ for Mercury that kind of canned and never came out, and a version of this song is actually on that record. So, it’s kind of full circle for this song to re-emerge. It’s getting a new life on this record.”
CO-HOSTS: Dolly Parton will be getting a little help March 7 as Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett have now been announced as the co-hosts for the 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, which fans can watch exclusively on Prime Video. The reigning ACM Award winners for New Male and New Female Artist of the Year will not only join Dolly during the awards ceremony, but Jimmie and Gabby will also help reveal the nominees on Twitter beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live without commercial interruption on Prime Video on Monday, March 7, at 8 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
TOUR: Kenny Chesney fans are excited that he’s returning to the road this year with his “Here And Now 2022” tour. Now they have a reason to get even more pumped up! Along with the 21 stops at stadium venues across the U.S., Kenny has added an additional 20 shows at amphitheaters. Kenny says, “There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate. The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It’s pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: Both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world.” The “Here And Now 2022” tour kicks off April 23 in Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, and now peppered in among all the stadium shows, Kenny will play the newly announced amphitheater dates that include Carly Pearce opening for him. The nearest concert stops are: June 9 at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; June 23 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati; and Aug. 18 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requested songs on 93-7 The Dawg are: 1. Cody Johnson, “Till You Can’t”; 2. Blake Shelton, “Come Back as a Country Boy”; 3. Thomas Rhett, “Slow Down Summer”; 4. Dierks Bently, Hardy and Breland, “Beers on Me”; and 5. Ernest featuring Morgan Wallen, “Flower Shop.” The “Bubbling Under” song is Aaron Lewis’ “Everybody Talks to God.”