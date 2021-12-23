BEST GIFT EVER: Chris Young is a huge fan of Christmas — he says it’s his favorite holiday. That might be because of a gift he received during the holiday season when he was younger that changed the course of his life. Chris shares, “I actually got my first guitar as a Christmas gift. That’s one that’s always going to stand out in my mind as a gift that I picked up and was, like, so excited to have, and then realized it was going to take me a really long time to learn to play it. But it’s obviously brought me a lot of joy over the years, being able to sit down and pick up an instrument and just sing and play. So, that was pretty special.” This was a good year for Chris Young as he released his latest album, “Famous Friend.” The title track was a huge hit for Chris Young and Kane Brown — it also ended up being the most played song of 2021!
SETTING NEW RECORDS: As Dolly Parton wraps up her 2021, first she was named one of People Magazine’s People of The Year. Now people at the Guinness World Records have shared that Dolly set three new records in 2021. Dolly set the new mark for the most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (seven decades) and the most No. 1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (25). With the third new record, Dolly was simply besting an accomplishment that she already set. Dolly set a new record, breaking her old one, for the most hits on the U.S. Country Songs Chart. Her 109th hit was her collaboration with Reba McEntire “Does He Love You.”
RECOGNITION: Brothers Osborne released “Skeletons” in October 2020 — and at the time TJ and John Osborne felt the album got lost because of everything else that was happening in the world. But as 2021 came around, the brothers’ efforts were recognized as their third studio release was honored with CMA and ACM nominations for Album Of The Year. “Skeletons” also received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. Now Brothers Osborne have announced a deluxe version of the album is coming in 2022. Along with the original 12 tracks on “Skeletons,” the deluxe version adds three new songs — “Headstone,” “Midnight Rider’s Prayer” and “Younger Me” — which is Brothers Osborne’s current single at country radio.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are the Top 5 most-requested songs this week on 93.7 The Dawg: 1. “Come Back as a Country Boy” by Blake Shelton; 2. “Never Wanted to be That Girl” by Carly Pearch and Ashley McBryde; 3. “Till You Can’t” by Cody Johnson; 4. “Sand in my Boots” by Morgan Wallen; 5. “Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Country’d Look Good on You” by Frank Ray.