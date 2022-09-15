The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marty Stuart's 19th Annual Late Night Jam
Lainey Wilson performs during Marty Stuart’s 19th annual Late Night Jam in Nashville, Tenn., on June 8. Wilson is having a breakout year as she tops the Country Music Association Awards nominations in her first year as a nominee, earning nods in six categories including album of the year, female vocalist of the year and song of the year.

 Amy Harris | Invision/AP

NOMINATED: Congrats to all the nominees who were announced for this year’s Country Music Association Awards! Lainey Wilson tops all with six nominations for the 56th annual CMA Awards. Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde each have five nominations, while Cody Johnson has four. Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, HARDY, Carrie Underwood and Midland are coming in with three nods each for this year’s awards. With her three nominations this year, Miranda Lambert adds to her total as the most-nominated female artist in CMA Awards history. She now has 61. The 56th annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on ABC TV with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

OPRY FIRST: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven’t been shy about showcasing their love for each other since well before they married. And this weekend, they put their adoration in the spotlight at the Grand Ole Opry. Shelton, an Opry member, was there with Stefani and Season 18 winner of “The Voice,” Todd Tilghman. Tilghman made his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton performed his new song, “No Body,” then introduced Stefani. “Just like with Todd Tilghman, how long that performance had been coming… This next performance has been a long time coming also,” Shelton said before Stefani joined him for “Nobody But You.” At the song’s end, Shelton said: “By the way, everybody, may I also welcome for the first time to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, Gwen Stefani.” The crowd roared its approval, and Shelton couldn’t have been more proud.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

