Country music artist Luke Combs, shown performing to a sold-out crowd at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington in this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, has announced that he and his wife, Nicole, are expecting son No. 2.
SECOND SON ON THE WAY: Luke Combs turned to Instagram for two big reveals recently. Combs used a new song — “Take You With Me” — as the soundtrack to reveal that he and wife Nicole are expecting their second son this September. “Joining the 2 under 2 club!” Combs wrote. “Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” The lyrics include: “If it was up to me, we’d do everything together. And when they’re young like that, those days they don’t last forever.” The Combs welcomed their first son, Tex Lawrence Combs, last Father’s Day. “Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy,” the singer said at the time. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good.” The North Carolina native will release his new studio album “Gettin’ Old,” on Friday. The album is home to “Take You With Me” as well as fan favorite “Five Leaf Clover” and more.
CHESNEY OPENS NEW TOUR: Kenny Chesney launched his “I Go Back 2023 Tour” last week at John Paul Jones Arena in Virginia, which he opened in 2006. According to a press release, the venue is one of the smallest Chesney has played in years, but it was filled with more than 13,000 fans. He kicked off the show with “Til It’s Gone” and played 29 songs throughout the night for a set that stretched more than two hours. Chesney structured his “I Go Back 2023 Tour” to revisit many of the places he’s played and memories he’s made over the years. He added fan-favorite songs into the show including “The Good Stuff,” “Don’t Happen Twice” and “Beer Can Chicken” as a medley. Chesney spent the night working the T-shaped stage, showcasing the musicians and interacting with fans. “All The Pretty Girls” led into “Living In Fast Forward,” “Young,” “Noise” and “Wild Child.” Kelsea Ballerini, Chesney’s support act for the tour, joined him on the song wearing a red fringed top with matching stiletto knee-high boots to cover Grace Potter’s signature harmonies.
RAINBOW DISCONNECTION: Administrators at a Wisconsin elementary school stopped a first-grade class from performing a Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus duet promoting LGBTQ acceptance because the song “could be perceived as controversial.” Students at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha had prepared a rendition of “Rainbowland” for their spring concert, but school officials struck the song from the lineup last week. Parents in the district say the decision was made because the song encourages LGBTQ acceptance and references rainbows. Superintendent James Sebert, who did not immediately return a call on Monday, confirmed that administrators had removed “Rainbowland” from the first-grade concert because it might not be “appropriate for the age and maturity level of the students.” He also cited a school board policy against raising controversial issues in classrooms. Administrators also initially banned the song “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppets but later reversed that decision.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Gold” by Dierks Bentley; 2. “Tennessee Orange” by Megan Maroney; 3. “Matters to Her” by Scotty McCreery; 4. “Handle on You” by Parker McCullom; 5. “Water Under the Bridge” by Sam Hunt. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
