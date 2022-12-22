A BABY FOR CHRISTMAS: Christmas came early — or late — for country singer Drew Baldridge and his wife Katherine. Their baby boy, Lyric Lee Baldridge, was born on Monday and weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces. Baldridge said, “Momma and baby are both healthy!” Baby Lyric arrived one week after his due date. “We are overwhelmed with love and excitement getting to finally meet our baby boy. He’s the best gift for Christmas that we could ever ask for!” the pair told PEOPLE in a statement.
ALABAMA HONORED: Scotty McCreery recently played Santa Claus for Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama when he presented the band’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry with the Pandora Billionaire plaque. The honor commemorates more than two billion Alabama streams on the streaming service. “The Pandora plaque was a nice surprise,” Gentry said in a statement. “We thought a million plays was a very big deal, but two billion plays of our songs puts it over the top. We appreciate Pandora and thanks for the award.” Owen added: “We are so thankful to our fans and listeners for playing our music for over 50 years. Two billion is a big number. That means they like our music and want to hear it again and again.” McCreery was tapped as tour support for Alabama’s recent show at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia. The “Damn Strait” singer interrupted Alabama mid-set to surprise them with the Pandora Billionaire trophy. McCreery is also a Pandora Billionaire artist and was pleased to honor the country music pioneers.
McCOLLUM’S NEW MATERIAL: Country music’s “Gold Chain Cowboy” Parker McCollum has new material in the pipeline. On the verge of ending his best year yet, the fast-rising star has teased an unreleased track titled “Lessons From An Old Man.” McCollum jumped on social media over the weekend (Dec. 16) to share an audio file of the reflective melody. “Sneak Peak of the new album,” wrote McCollum in the caption. “This song’s called ‘Lessons From An Old Man.’” Listeners could expect a ‘90s-country-infused collection, as McCollum leans into traditional storytelling and musical elements like the pedal steel guitar. Similar to his idol George Strait, McCollum uses imagery to set the tone and bring his lyrics to life.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are the Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg: 1. “What He Didn’t Do” by Carly Pearce; 2. “Thank God” by Kane and Kaytlyn Brown; 3. “Out in the Middle” by Zac Brown Band; 4. “Rock in a Hard Place” by Bailey Zimmerman; 5. “Whiskey on You” by Nate Smith. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Get a Dog” by Catie Offerman.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
