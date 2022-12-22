The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A BABY FOR CHRISTMAS: Christmas came early — or late — for country singer Drew Baldridge and his wife Katherine. Their baby boy, Lyric Lee Baldridge, was born on Monday and weighed 7 pounds and 8 ounces. Baldridge said, “Momma and baby are both healthy!” Baby Lyric arrived one week after his due date. “We are overwhelmed with love and excitement getting to finally meet our baby boy. He’s the best gift for Christmas that we could ever ask for!” the pair told PEOPLE in a statement.

ALABAMA HONORED: Scotty McCreery recently played Santa Claus for Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama when he presented the band’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry with the Pandora Billionaire plaque. The honor commemorates more than two billion Alabama streams on the streaming service. “The Pandora plaque was a nice surprise,” Gentry said in a statement. “We thought a million plays was a very big deal, but two billion plays of our songs puts it over the top. We appreciate Pandora and thanks for the award.” Owen added: “We are so thankful to our fans and listeners for playing our music for over 50 years. Two billion is a big number. That means they like our music and want to hear it again and again.” McCreery was tapped as tour support for Alabama’s recent show at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Virginia. The “Damn Strait” singer interrupted Alabama mid-set to surprise them with the Pandora Billionaire trophy. McCreery is also a Pandora Billionaire artist and was pleased to honor the country music pioneers.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you