FILE - Singer Jimmy Buffet performs barefooted with his band The Coral Reefers on the NBC "Today" television show summer concert series in New York's Rockefeller Plaza, on June 25, 2004. “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A statement on Buffett's official website and social media pages says the singer died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs”.
LOSING A LEGEND: Jimmy Buffett -- a pioneer of gulf and western, beloved friend of country music, president of the Parrotheads, author and innovative business mogul behind the “Margaritaville” hotel and restaurant chain – died last Friday night. He was 76. Buffett, known for hit songs including “Margaritaville” and his Alan Jackson collaboration “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” had to reschedule a May concert following a hospitalization in Boston that he said was to address “some issues that needed immediate attention.” He promised to reschedule the show as soon as possible and added that “growing old is not for sissies.” The Twitter statement added: “You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico." Country singers including Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown and more turned to social media to share their memories and condolences.
COMBS FAMILY EXPANDS: Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, revealed last Thursday night that their second baby boy, Beau Lee Combs, was born on Aug. 15. The couple posted a video of a Polaroid showing the newborn's feet with a baby cap and pacifier with the caption: "Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn't love you more." While little Beau wasn't due until September, his arrival date fell in the middle of Combs' Australian tour on an off day he had between playing Brisbane and Sydney. The country couple revealed their baby news with an Instagram post in March. They shared a series of photos of themselves holding their son, Tex, who wore a shirt that said "Big Brother."
VMAs GO A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY: Country music fans are used to seeing Kelsea Ballerini as host of the CMT Music Awards, but on Sept. 12 she’s genre-jumping over to the 2023 VMAs. Ballerini was announced as a performer for the 2023 VMAs on Thursday alongside Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Previously announced performers include Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids. The 2023 VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. on MTV. Leading nominees include Taylor Swift with eight, closely followed by SZA at six, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with five each and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each earned four. Shakira will also receive MTV’s prestigious Video Vanguard Award and perform live on the VMAs for the first time since 2006.
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. "Last Night Lonely" by Jon Pardi; 2. "Stars Like Confetti" by Dustin Lynch; 3."God Gave Me a Girl" by Russell Dickerson; 4. "Save Me the Trouble" by Dan and Shay; 5. "Religiously" by Bailey Zimmerman. This week's "bubbling under" song is "Creeks Will Rise" by Conner Smith.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
