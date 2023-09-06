The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LOSING A LEGEND: Jimmy Buffett -- a pioneer of gulf and western, beloved friend of country music, president of the Parrotheads, author and innovative business mogul behind the “Margaritaville” hotel and restaurant chain – died last Friday night. He was 76. Buffett, known for hit songs including “Margaritaville” and his Alan Jackson collaboration “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” had to reschedule a May concert following a hospitalization in Boston that he said was to address “some issues that needed immediate attention.” He promised to reschedule the show as soon as possible and added that “growing old is not for sissies.” The Twitter statement added: “You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico." Country singers including Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Zac Brown and more turned to social media to share their memories and condolences.

COMBS FAMILY EXPANDS: Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, revealed last Thursday night that their second baby boy, Beau Lee Combs, was born on Aug. 15. The couple posted a video of a Polaroid showing the newborn's feet with a baby cap and pacifier with the caption: "Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn't love you more." While little Beau wasn't due until September, his arrival date fell in the middle of Combs' Australian tour on an off day he had between playing Brisbane and Sydney. The country couple revealed their baby news with an Instagram post in March. They shared a series of photos of themselves holding their son, Tex, who wore a shirt that said "Big Brother."

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

