PEARCE IN PARADISE: Carly Pearce has escaped music city to knock back margaritas with her boyfriend, Riley King, and to collaborate with Cole Swindell at Luke Bryan’s music festival in paradise. The “Country On” singer’s annual Crash My Playa event recently (Jan. 22) wrapped at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun, Mexico. The four-day affair included performances from Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Dylan Scott, DJ Rock, Kendall Marvel, Pearce, and an appearance from fellow “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie. Meanwhile, Dustin Lynch closed out the star-studded weekend with one of his famous pool parties. In the midst of the action-packed weekend, ticket-holders received a surprise performance from Pearce and Swindell. The songstress turned to social media late Sunday evening to share a short snippet of the electric rendition of “Never Say Never.”
COUNTRY MEETS ROCK: Fast-rising star HARDY recently reintroduced himself — an unpredictable country-rocker. The innovative songwriter turned hitmaker proved that he’s willing to march to the beat of his own drum with “the mockingbird & THE CROW.” HARDY’s 17-song sophomore album was released last Friday and solidified that he’s a country artist with rock star potential. HARDY previously joined “Today’s Country Radio” to discuss the songwriting process and why he “selfishly” created the project for himself. The first half, “Mockingbird” exhibits HARDY’s knack for storytelling — which single-handedly made him a household name within the country genre, while “CROW” brings his love for Rock & Roll to the forefront. Heavy hitters such as Soundgarden, Pink Floyd, Stone Temple Pilots, and Matchbox 20 influenced HARDY’s sound growing up in rural Philadelphia, Mississippi. While working alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Jessie Jo Dillion, Jordan Schmidt, Brett Tyler, and more, HARDY managed to merge his deep passion for country and rock together. While many musicians make their albums for their fans, HARDY said that this specific collection is for himself.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Brooks & Dunn plan to pull on their cowboy boots once again in 2023 as the Country Music Hall of Fame duo revealed plans for 17 new dates of their Reboot Tour in 2023. The tour first launched in 2021, before continuing into 2022 and 2023. Scotty McCreery will be direct tour support for the duo. The tour makes two stops in our region — May 11 at Lexington, Kntucky’s Rupp Arena and June 16 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are the Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg: 1. “Wait in the Truck” by Hardy and Lainey Wilson; 2. “Heaven by Then” by Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill; 3. “Rock and a Hard Place” by Bailey Zimmerman; 4. “That’s What Tequila Does” by Jason Aldean; 5. “Thank God” by Kane Brown and Kaytlyn Brown. This weeks “bubbling under” son is “Need a Favor” by Jelly Roll.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
