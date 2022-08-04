The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

9th Street Live presents “9th Street is Dead,” a celebration of Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday and music of the Grateful Dead, on Friday in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

CRUISE IN: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington features Cruise Avenue. Next week’s featured act is The Heavy Hitters. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.

STILL NO. 1: Congrats to Scotty McCreery as he’s spending his second week at No. 1 on the Billboard country airplay chart with “Damn Strait.” Talking about the No. 1 hit, Scotty says, “This song is such a great tribute to one of my musical heroes, George Strait, while also using his song titles in a clever way to tell such a heartbreaking story. I’ve loved it from the moment I first heard it.” As it climbed its way into the top spot, Scotty says he watched it also resonate with his fans at live shows. “It is one of my favorite songs that I’ve recorded, and the fans love it in concert as well. You can feel the anticipation in the air as they get ready to sing along on the chorus.” “Damn Strait” is Scotty McCreery’s fifth No. 1 in a row, and now his second multi-week chart topper as “This Is It” also spent two weeks at No. 1 in February 2019.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

