CRUISE IN: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington features Cruise Avenue. Next week’s featured act is The Heavy Hitters. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Food and drink will be available from nearby establishments.
STILL NO. 1: Congrats to Scotty McCreery as he’s spending his second week at No. 1 on the Billboard country airplay chart with “Damn Strait.” Talking about the No. 1 hit, Scotty says, “This song is such a great tribute to one of my musical heroes, George Strait, while also using his song titles in a clever way to tell such a heartbreaking story. I’ve loved it from the moment I first heard it.” As it climbed its way into the top spot, Scotty says he watched it also resonate with his fans at live shows. “It is one of my favorite songs that I’ve recorded, and the fans love it in concert as well. You can feel the anticipation in the air as they get ready to sing along on the chorus.” “Damn Strait” is Scotty McCreery’s fifth No. 1 in a row, and now his second multi-week chart topper as “This Is It” also spent two weeks at No. 1 in February 2019.
THROWBACK: Cole Swindell’s current single at country radio is “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” Cole’s song is a throwback to Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California” — written by Tim Nichols and Mark D. Sanders, who both approve of “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” Cole says, “The original songwriters of the Jo Dee Messina song gave us their blessing. We wrote this with them and I think it’s just gonna take you back to the ‘90s … the first time you heard Jo Dee Messina’s ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ — pretty cool to get to put our own spin on it.” Cole will be bringing “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” to his fans live and in-person when his “Back Down To The Bar” tour kicks off this September in Texas.
WATCH: Streaming now on Netflix is a new documentary about the life and career of country music superstar Shania Twain called “Not Just A Girl.” Along with the Netflix documentary, Shania has also released a collection of music that accompanies the film with the compilation album, “Not Just A Girl (The Highlights).”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: “5-Foot-9” by Tyler Hubbard, “The Kind of Love We Make” by Luke Combs, 3. “The Woman You Love” by Justin Moore, 4. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen, 5. “Everyone She Knows” by Kenny Chesney. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Fell in Love in the Middle of the Road” by Austin Adkins.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
