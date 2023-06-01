Caitlyn Smith arrives at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Smith has announced that she is canceling some upcoming concerts because she is experiencing pregnancy complications.
CRUISE AVENUE: Week 3 of Yes Chevy-Yes Ford’s 9th Street Live is this Friday, June 2, featuring music from Cruise Avenue. Music starts at 7 p.m. at 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues in downtown Huntington. Jamie Merry and The Parts Supply and Jake Dunn perform on June 9.
SMITH CANCELS SHOWS: Caitlyn Smith, who released her third album, “High & Low,” earlier this year, shared that she’s struggling with problems in her pregnancy and won’t be able to play upcoming shows. “While I am extremely grateful that the baby is healthy, I wanted to share that I spent last night in the ER after experiencing some complications with my pregnancy,” Smith wrote on Instagram. After receiving advice from her doctors, she said it is “with a heavy heart” that she’s opting to cancel some concerts so she can “remain at home for a few weeks.” “I was so excited to play for you all this weekend,” she said. “But I know that shows will be rescheduled as soon as I am cleared.” Smith indicated upcoming performances in Boise, Idaho; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Boulder, Colorado, would be impacted.
