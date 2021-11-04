THEATER TOUR: Darius Rucker will hit the road for a run of shows in famous theaters in 2022. Stops on the theater tour include The Met in Philly, the Beacon Theatre in New York City, the Fox Theatre in Detroit and the Chicago Theatre. He’ll also play the Palace Theatre in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 19. Caylee Hammack will join Darius on his tour as a support act.
ON TOP: Congrats to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood — they are No. 1 on the country music airplay chart with “If I Didn’t Love You.” At 14 weeks from the time he released it to when it hit No. 1, Jason says “I Didn’t Love You” definitely rose up the chart quickly: “You know, I think to date, this is probably my fastest moving song of my career. I think before this, it was ‘Burnin’ It Down.’ ” He adds, “So, it’s been a really special one. These don’t come along very often.”
FRIENDS: Kenny Chesney is going to be back on the road in 2022, and he’s bringing some friends along for the ride! Talking about the lineup for his Here And Now 2022 tour, Kenny says, “Putting this lineup together has been awesome! We’ve got Dan+Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite who just keeps getting better, Old Dominion — it’s almost like it wouldn’t be a stadium show without them — and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs.”
HALL OF FAME: Music City honored the men and women behind the hit songs with the induction of the 2020 and 2021 classes into the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame. With the world on hold last year, there was no ceremony, which meant this year was a more star-studded event. Members of the 2020 class include Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham. 2021’s class members are Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, Amy Grant, Toby Keith and John Scott Sherrill.
REQUESTED: 93.7 The Dawg’s top five most requested songs of the week were: 1. Luke Combs, “Cold As You”; 2. Morgan Wallen, “Sand in My Boots”; 3. Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”; 4. Eric Church, “Heart On Fire”; and 5. Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.” The “Bubbling Under” song is Cody Jinks’ “All It Cost Me Was Everything.”
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show from 5 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
