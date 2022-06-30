KENTUCKY PRIDE: Dawg Dazzle 2022 is “all Kentucky” as Tyler Booth and Holly Forbes perform at the event set for Friday at 7 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington near Pullman Square. The event is free and no tickets are required. Tyler Booth records for Sony Nashville and has been playing tour dates this year with Brooks & Dunn. Forbes, a finalist on “The Voice,” will perform Friday, along with members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and Charleston-based jazz piano great Bob Thompson. Huntington’s best fireworks display will end the evening following Booth’s performance. For information, go to www.937thedawg.com.
9TH STREET LIVE: This week’s Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet 9th Street Live presentation on Friday night in downtown Huntington features the popular Joslyn and The Sweet Compression, along with Corduroy Brown. The music starts at 7 p.m. on 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues. Next week’s acts are Short and Company with the Huntington Blues Society. Food and drinks will be available from nearby establishments.
HIT SONGS: Cole Swindell’s latest album, “Stereotype,” already has two No. 1 songs to its credit — “Single Saturday Night” and “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson. Cole is now releasing his new single from the project, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina.” The fun, high-energy track throws it back to ’90s country referencing Jo Dee Messina’s classic hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” Fans will get to hear “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” along with “Single Saturday Night,” “Never Say Never” and all of Cole’s other hits songs and fan favorites, when his “Back Down To The Bar” tour kicks off this September.
NEW ALBUM: Jimmie Allen’s new album, “Tulip Drive,” is out now! Jimmie Allen’s new album includes “On My Way,” a song he recorded with Jennifer Lopez. Jimmie says, “I meet Jennifer for the first time in 2010 as a contestant on ‘American Idol’ … soon as I heard ‘I’m Real,’ I told myself one day we would do a song together, and it happened. I’m honored to be a part of the reimagined version of ‘On My Way.’”
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s top 5 requests from 93.7 The Dawg were: 1. “Palomino Princess” by Tyler Booth; 2. “Take My Name” by Parmalee; 3. “Like I Love Country Music” by Kane Brown; 4. “No Hard Feelings” by Old Dominion; and 5. “Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” by Cole Swindell.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
