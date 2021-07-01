DAWG DAZZLE: Don’t forget to join us Friday night at 7 for the return of Dawg Dazzle. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from taking place in 2020. Due to construction at Harris Riverfront Park, Dawg Dazzle will take place this year on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington between 9th and 10th streets. Featured acts will be Austin Adkins and the Coal Dust Holler Band, Madhouse and Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys. The evening ends with fireworks at 10 p.m. This is a free concert and no tickets are required. It’s suggested that you bring lawn chairs. There will be food and drink vendors on-site.
NEW RECORD: Lady A’s “What A Song Can Do (Chapter One)” is available now! Talking about the new collection of music, which includes their current single “Like A Lady” — Hillary Scott says, “I think it’s a continuation of what we really tried to step into on the last record … of just going back to what feels the most authentic to us. The songs that we really gravitated towards and would say are kind of the pillars of who we are as a band from the very beginning and that this album is a very present continuation of that.” What A Song Can Do (Chapter One)” contains seven songs, with another chapter coming later this year.
OPRY MEMBER: Oh, that Opry and their sneaky ways to invite people to be members. Carly Pearce has made no secret of her love of the Grand Ole Opry. Carly says one of her favorite places to be in the world is on stage at the Opry House performing for fans. So, now after 80-plus performances as a guest on the Grand Ole Opry, Carly now will be performing as a member. Thinking she was filming some promotional videos for Dollywood, Carly was surprised recently when Dolly Parton herself entered and extended the invite.
MOST REQUESTED: Here are 93.7 The Dawg’s Top-5 Most Requested Songs of the Week:
- “Hot Beer,” Dylan Carmichael
- “The Worst Country Song of All Time,” Brantley Gilbert, Hardy and Toby Keith
- “It’s ‘Cause I Am,” Calista Clark
- “Famous Friends,” Chris Young and Kane Brown
- “My Boy,” Elvie Shane