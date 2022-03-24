TOUR CONTINUING: Dierks Bentley announced that his “Beers On Me” tour will continue in 2022, and he’s taking Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning with him. Dierks says, “A bunch of friends, ice-cold beer and good country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer!” Dierks adds, “Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to be the best yet … and this year is no different! I’m excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the ‘Beers On Me’ tour … now just counting the days till June!”
COVER SONG: Chris Stapleton recently topped the Billboard country airplay chart with “You Should Probably Leave.” Now Chris is following it up with another track from his 2020 album, “Starting Over” — “Joy Of My Life,” which, along with “Worry B Gone” and “Old Friends,” are three cover songs that Chris included on the project. “Joy Of My Life” was originally written and recorded by John Fogerty — first appearing on the classic rocker’s 1997 album, “Blue Moon Swamp.”
SHOWS ADDED: Sam Hunt fans will get more opportunities to see the country singer perform this year in concert, as he just added a dozen new shows to his “Live 2022” tour. Peppered in among the stops that were previously announced, Sam now has shows booked through the end of September, and one in November where Sam will be playing with the Zac Brown Band. Things kicked off last weekend in West Palm Beach with one of the just-added shows.
DUO: On his recent trip overseas to headline the C2C Music Festival with shows in Scotland, Ireland and England, Luke Combs got to sing a song he’s covered many times with its original singer, Ed Sheeran. “Dive” is one of Luke’s favorite songs, so he was thrilled by the opportunity to perform it onstage with Ed in London. Luke joked, “The duo y’all never knew you needed.”
‘IDOL’ RETURN: Lauren Alaina announced that she will return to “American Idol” as a mentor March 28. Lauren shared, “I am flipping out to return to ‘American Idol’ as a guest mentor for Hollywood Week. I’ll be mentoring the country genre. I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28, at 8/7c on ABC.” If you didn’t know, Lauren’s musical journey started on “American Idol’s” 10th season, and she wound up coming in second place to winner Scotty McCreery. In the years since, Lauren has become one of the rising stars in country music and was just inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
MOST REQUESTED: This week’s Top 5 requested songs on 93-7 The Dawg were 1. Carly Pearce and Ashland McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”; 2. Dierks Bentley, Hardy and Breland, “Beers on Me”; 3. Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”; 4. Ernest and Morgan Wallen, “Flower Shops”; and 5. Aaron Lewis, “Everybody Talks to God.” The “bubbling under” song is Carrie Underwood’s “Ghost Story.”